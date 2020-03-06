



Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, on Friday appealed to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to forgive the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi ll.





Shehu urged Ganduje to forgive the Emir because power is transient.





In a tweet, the former lawmaker pointed out that Ganduje may need the help of Sanusi when he vacates office, hence the monarch should be forgiven.





“Dear Brother @GovUmarGanduje, forgive, forget and move on and let the Emir be. Power is transient. You May need him tomorrow when everyone has left,” Sani wrote.





Ganduje and Emir Sanusi had been involved in a face-off after the creation of more Emirate councils in the state.





Feelers in certain quarters believe the governor created the Emirates to reduce the influence of Emir Sanusi in the state.





Just yesterday the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission insisted that Sanusi must appear before it over alleged misappropriation of funds.



