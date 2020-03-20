Days after he was asked to be removed as the patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Sen. Elisha Abbo donates $1000 (Which is about 420,000 when converted at the rate of 420 per dollar) to Nollywood.
Recall that there has been an outcry by Nollywood veterans, Kate Henshaw and Hilda Dokubo that Elisha Abbo be removed as a patron of the organisation. This is coming after a video of the senator slapping a sex toy shop owner went viral on the internet.
Nigerians have reacted to the news of him donating the said amount to the association.
Mosh wrote: ” Wetin Money Go Cause Eheen, Egungun Sef No Go Fit Explain! 😂 😂😂😂 “
Kazeem wrote: ” Charity covers a multitude of sins. #istandwithSenatorAbbo “
