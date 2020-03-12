



The senate has voted in favour of a bill seeking to raise the academic qualification for anyone who wishes to become president or governor in Nigeria.





The constitution amendment bill sponsored by Gyang Istifanus, senator representing Plateau north, scaled second reading at Thursday’s plenary session.





The bill is seeking to amend the constitution to make the minimum academic qualification for president a higher national diploma (HND) or its equivalent and that of governor and members of the national assembly a national diploma or its equivalent.





The constitution currently stipulates that an individual is qualified for the above positions if they are educated “up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent”.





More to follow…



