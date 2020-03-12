



The Nigerian Senate has assured that its report on the nation’s insecurity will be ready next week.





Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Security Challenges, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (APC- Kebbi), on Wednesday, requested a week extension to enable the panel conclude work.





Abdullahi told his colleagues that more time was needed to allow further interaction with the Nigeria Police and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Munguno.





“We would have been able to conclude and lay the report today, but for the interventions that became necessary”, NAN quoted him as saying.

“When we had to consider some extra interaction with the NPF and also with the National Security Adviser, who as at the earlier time he came was out of the country and he only came back late.





“I seek the indulgence of my colleagues to please kindly extend the time for our presentation of this report to next week, I so plead” Senate Leader said.





President of Senate Ahmad Lawan, expressed satisfaction with the committee’s performance.





“You are putting a lot of hard work and plenty hours to producing this report, having met with all the security agencies and other stakeholders.





“If what you’re requesting is a week for us to have the report enriched by further interactions with the Nigeria Police, I think this Senate will be glad to give you that one week”.





He urged the committee to come up with a solid report with solutions, adding that it would be the contribution of the Senate “to unraveling the intricacies that have made our security outfits to be overwhelmed at the moment”.





“So, you have one more week to finish your report,” Lawan added.





Last month, Lawan and other National Assembly principal officers met President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa over the insecurity in Nigeria.







