



The senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the coronavirus pandemic.





The senate made the request after debating a matter of urgent public importance at Wednesday’s plenary session.





Nigeria currently has eight confirmed cases of the virus.





The president is yet to address citizens since the outbreak, even though the country recorded its first case of the infection three weeks ago.





The upper legislative chamber also asked for the establishment of testing centres in all the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).





It also sought mandatory quarantine for travellers from high-risk countries and restriction of flights from such countries.





The federal government on Wednesday banned travellers from 13 countries with at least 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.