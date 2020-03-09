Security Operatives on Monday made up of the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp(NSCDC) sealed up the palace of the dethroned Emir of Kano Muhammed Sanusi II.Eye witness told newsmen that sympathisers, beggars, tourist who were at the palace were chased away while the security operatives cordoned the renowned Emir’s palaceThe Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, explained that Sanusi was removed to preserve the sanctity of the Kano Emirate.