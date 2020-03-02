 Saudi Arabia records first coronavirus case | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » Saudi Arabia records first coronavirus case

6:35 PM 0 ,
A+ A-

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the detection of the first coronavirus case.

The country said the patient is a Saudi national traveling from Iran to the Kingdom through Bahrain, Saudi State TV reported.

A staff member of the health authorities of the southern federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg demonstrates on a negative sample the test for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, in a laboratory in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on March 2, 2020.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top