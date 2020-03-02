Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the detection of the first coronavirus case.
The country said the patient is a Saudi national traveling from Iran to the Kingdom through Bahrain, Saudi State TV reported.
A staff member of the health authorities of the southern federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg demonstrates on a negative sample the test for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, in a laboratory in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on March 2, 2020.
