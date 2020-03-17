Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is on a visit to the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.Sanwo-Olu’s visit is not unconnected to the new case of Coronavirus recorded in the state on Tuesday.British-returnee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.Sanwo-Olu warns the officials at the airport not to allow any passenger to slip through unscreened.He says, “We need to heighten our level of preparedness, our level of monitoring and our level of engagement.“We have come in here to see things for ourselves, to encourage you and to tell you that we understand that it is a very difficult assignment that you have and that nothing must be put to chance.“Since we are still friendly and accommodating with our international routes, we need to up our games, we need to reaffirm, we need to be very precise on how we handle this situation.“Everybody that goes through the airport must be properly screened. Nobody is an exception. It is not a case of I know this person or this person is above all or this person is a VIP.“We believe that everybody must subject themselves to the rules and the regulations.“Everybody must be screened because this thing (Coronavirus) knows no race, knows no colour and so nobody must be spared.“The private airlines must ensure that everything is done and everybody that has to pass through this corridor must be properly screened.“As a government, we will not leave anything to chance and it is such an important part of our work and we just have to come here.”