



Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has announced the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in the state from Sunday.





The governor made the announcement while giving an update on coronavirus in the state on Friday.





According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded 81 coronavirus cases of which 52 cases are in Lagos.





Sanwo-Olu said the state is heading towards a lockdown but a number of factors are being considered before some decisions are made.





He said a dusk to dawn curfew will begin in the state from Sunday, adding that the domestic airport will be shut for a period of two weeks.





The governor said the state has acquired over 200 disinfecting machines to commence fumigation of public areas.





“We are moving in the direction of a total lockdown but there are numbers or indices that we need to see before we carry it out, which we have yet to see. We need to see a huge spike in the numbers of confirmed cases, so, we are looking at that,” he said.





“I am hereby directing a statewide curfew from 8pm to 6am, starting from Sunday until further notice. This is to enable us to carry out comprehensive disinfection of the Lagos Metropolis.





“I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks, and other public areas.





“With effect from Sunday, we will be closing the domestic airport in Lagos, the General Aviation Terminal and the MM2. All movements in and out of Lagos through the two domestic terminals will, therefore, be suspended from Sunday for two weeks in the first instance. The only exceptions will be flights carrying essential supplies and those on emergency operations.”





The state government earlier announced the closure of schools and a ban on large gatherings.



