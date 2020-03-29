The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, and his wives have tested negative for coronavirus which has killed many people globally.





This was contained in a statement signed by the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria’s son, Adam Sanusi, on Sunday.





The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who is also Sanusi’s friend, tested positive for the disease.





In the statement, Sanusi urged Nigerians to comply with government’s directives, adding that being infected with coronavirus was not a death sentence.





The statement read in part, “We have been inundated with calls asking about the health and safety of my father (Sanusi) especially given the number of visitors he received on arrival in Lagos, and a number of contacts he had who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in contact with persons who tested positive.





“As for my father, on March 25, he and all our mothers submitted samples for the COVID-19 test. These samples were taken at home under the supervision of Dr. Alero Roberts, the second Vice Chairman of the Association of Public Health Professionals.





“On March 27, Dr. Roberts conveyed the results and all of them were negative. We hope this information will allay the concerns of all those who are asking.”





Earlier, Sanusi had barred guests from visiting him, urging them to stay safe in their homes.





In a video that surfaced online, Sanusi said, “I take this opportunity to thank all friends and well-wishers who have been trooping in from different parts of the country to visit me and express solidarity in these times.





“I will like, however, to urge our friends, relative and well-wishers to listen to the advisories given by the Ministry of Health that suggest that consistent movement and travelling expose people to the risk of contracting the coronavirus.





“At this time, and given the nature of this pandemic and the ease with which it is transferred from person to person, we will like to advise all friends and well-wishers to defy any trip to Lagos unless they are necessary to see us.





“We can speak on the telephone, we know you are with us, we know you love us and praying for us. But your health and safety are important to us. When this pandemic eases, and the situation improves we look forward to receiving.”