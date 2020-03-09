



Muhammad Sanusi, deposed emir of Kano, has been banished from the state.





The Kano executive council chaired by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, had removed Sanusi from the throne for “total disrespect to the office of the governor”.





The council stated that the removal was reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the emirate.





The deposed emir was said to have been banished to Nassarawa state where he would live in exile.





Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, an aide of Ganduje, had told TheCable that the former emir was in custody of the police but not arrested.





He said Sanusi was expected to go on exile after his removal, according to tradition.





“He was not arrested, but you know traditionally by law, after sacking of the emir then he’s expected to go on exile,” Tanko-Yakasai said.





“He’s under the custody of the police and waiting to be taken to the airport from where he goes on exile.”





Aminu Ado Bayero, emir of Bichi, has been announced as Sanusi’s successor.



