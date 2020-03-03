The House of Representatives has resolved to suspend plenary for two weeks for fear of coronavirus spreading to the National Assembly.The resolution was part of the prayers of a motion moved by Mr. Josiah Idem at the plenary on Tuesday, which was unanimously adopted.The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, particularly made the additional prayer to the motion that the lawmakers adjourn for two weeks to allow adequate preparation for the disease at the National Assembly Complex.The prayer was unanimously approved.