Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied sponsoring 300 guests with public funds to mark his mother’s 90th birthday in Dubai.Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, on Monday, said only family members and close friends attended the celebration.The statement read, “The story carried byon Monday, March 2, 2020, alleging that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, used public funds to take 300 guests to Dubai for his mother’s birthday is categorically false.“The Speaker, his family and a few friends were in Dubai to celebrate the 90th birthday anniversary of Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, the Speaker’s mother.“For the record, this event was strictly for family members and a few childhood friends, for which no public funds were appropriated or expended. Indeed, not a single politician or a legislator was present at the event.”had, in the report, alleged that the “fanfare and lavish celebration” to mark the woman’s birthday was expected to run from March 2 to March 10 in the glittering Arab city.The report further alleged that Gbajabiamila could be spending “well over N500m” on the celebration, “going by the calibre of guests that would be gracing the occasion.”