The House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Services on Monday suspended an investigative hearing on alleged N163 million unpaid insurance claim to Scratch ‘n’ Pay Ltd.It was gathered that due to the fear of the dreaded Coronavirus, the House Committee had to indefinitely suspend the investigative hearing into the matter.Please read statement below from the committee’s Secretariat sent to all stakeholders:“Cancellation of Meeting: In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, I am directed to cancel the meeting scheduled for today. We are sorry for the inconveniences this might have caused”.As at the time of sending the statement, Anchor Insurance was yet to arrive but sent a message across that its management was on their way. But the petitioner, Scratch ‘n’ Pay was already at the venue.