A member of the House of Representatives, Julius Pondi from Delta state has accused the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and Director General of Nigeria Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Peterside Dakuku of using their offices to ‘manipulate’ projects.





The lawmaker said that the duo were making plans to move the floating dock facility intended for Okerenkoko, Delta state to Rivers state.





The lawmaker made the allegations in a motion he moved on Wednesday during plenary.





Pondi in his motion explained that the Federal Executive Council in 2013 approved the purchase of the facilities, to be cited in Delta, he, however, noted that since the arrival of the dock, it has remained in a storage berthing.

He said, “Since it’s arrival in Nigeria about two years ago, the dock has remained in a storage berthing space which according to NIMASA, is currently gulping thirty thousand dollars ($30,000) per day which translates to ten thousand, four hundred and forty million dollars ($10,440M) per year, which stands at approximately four billion naira (N4billion) per year in demurrage charges.”





He disclosed that the recent survey ordered by NIMASA was a ploy to move the project to Ameachi’s state.





“The so-called new surveys and fresh expert advice are devices programmed to achieve a pre-determined goal of taking away the floating dock to Rivers State where both the Minister of Transportation and the Director-General of NIMASA hail from, ” he started.





The House, therefore, mandated the House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration to ensure implementation.





Also, the House urged the management of NIMASA to abide by all the terms and conditions.



