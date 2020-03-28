Nigerian rapper, Vector has taken a swipe at former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, popular Islamic cleric Mohammad Tawhidi ‘Imam of Peace’ and some northerners amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country.





The rapper who lashed out at the Imam of Peace over his tweets in which he called out President Buhari, stated that he can’t speak for Nigerians who won’t speak for themselves.





Vector added that all the Islamic cleric did was to disrespect the Nigerian government.





He tweeted; “You can’t speak for people that won’t speak for themselves. You can’t tell us about us more than we know. Until the people speak for themselves, you are just tweeting and sounding like you are aimed at disrespecting the Nigerian govt. that’s not a peaceful stance.”



Vector who reacted to FFK’s tweet which praised Imam of Peace for taking “President Buhari and his goons” to the cleaners, insisted that Nigeria never become a joke because of one man.





He tweeted; “Let’s not act like the reason why Nigeria is a joke is because of one man sir. We didn’t get here in two terms. Blessings.”

The rapper also slammed some Northerners who according to him act like they don’t know there’s poverty in the Northern region of the country.







Vector added; “Abi all the northern people no know since say poverty Dey North? The seat of power? The same thing wey Nigerians Dey talk wey Nigerians no go support in solidarity? Na only my mind I know oh! Na only me Dey see as my #Lafiaji people Dey pass anybody wey Dey outside. Goodnight.”