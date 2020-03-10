Paris Saint-Germain are sweating on the fitness of star striker Kylian Mbappe who has picked up a throat infection ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund.This is as France has emerged as the second-worst affected country in Europe after Italy.The French World Cup star missed team training Monday and Tuesday and was reported to have a sore throat, with his club needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Germany three weeks ago.Mbappe has scored six goals in his past three PSG matches, including a hat-trick in the 5-1 French Cup semi-final win over Lyon last week.“We’re trying to see if he can train a bit tonight (Tuesday). We have to wait and decide tomorrow morning,” coach Thomas Tuchel told PSG TV.Spanish international Pablo Sarabia is a possible replacement should Mbappe miss the game.PSG lost 2-1 to an Erling Haaland-inspired Dortmund before a crowd of 80,000 in Germany last month, but the return leg will be played at an empty Parc des Princes due to the coronavirus outbreak.“We’re a team that likes to attack, and we’re going to attack. We’re going to try and score as many goals as possible,” said Tuchel.“But if the final score is 1-0 to us, I would be perfectly happy.”PSG’s game away to Strasbourg at the weekend was postponed due to the extent of the virus outbreak in the Alsace region of eastern France.“It was a shame (not to play). It continues to be a bit strange,” said Tuchel. “In a match like this one, it’s super important (to have fans) to create a special atmosphere, and to put pressure on our opponents.“With the coronavirus news and Kylian Mbappe, that gives us lots of things to think about,” he added.“But it’s a football match, we have to adapt. I’m confident in the fact we’ll be able to do it.”Tuchel also said a decision on the fitness of captain Thiago Silva would be made on Wednesday. The Brazilian defender hasn’t played since injuring his thigh against Bordeaux on February 23.