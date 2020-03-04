



Youth numbering hundreds have stormed the Kano Hisbah office in protest over an alleged blasphemy song against the Holy Prophet Muhammad.





The placards-bearing protesters accused the State government and the security agencies of being reluctant to act over the matter.





Idris Ibrahim, also known as Baba Idris, who led the protests, told reporters that it was to call the attention of the government to take the necessary action, threatening that they will take the law into their hands if the needful is not done.





According to Ibrahim, a similar incident had happened in the state in the past and nothing was done.

A musician in the State known as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu had composed a song which was said to be containing alleged derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.





The youths have already taken violent action against the family members of the musician who had since fled the area.





Sharif-Aminu’s family house, located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area has been set ablaze last Friday





The musician is said to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and a member of Faidha group. He is yet to speak on the matter.





Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina who addressed the protesters, said the parents of the musician have been arrested and are currently under police custody.





Also the State Commissioner or Police, Habu Sani, represented by one Hamza, told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.



