A prominent Nigerian medical doctor, Olumide Okunuga has died of the raging Coronavirus disease in Canada.According to reports by US-based blog, Irohinoodua, Okunuga died on Saturday morning at 63 years.Okunuga is the first Nigerian known to have died of the dreaded disease.He was the President of Egbe Omo Yoruba, Emila Romagna and Vice-President of Yoruba National Community in Italy.He was a pathologist and native of Ikenne Remo, in Ogun State.Dr Okunuga was also a two-time Councillor for Modena in Italy where he had lived for 35 years. He was diagnosed to have contacted Coronavirus in Canada, a country which has recently been hit by the deadly virus, Irohinoodua said.It quoted sources as saying that the remains of Dr. Okunuga were asked to be recognised from a distance by his daughter, Dr. Bolanle Okunuga, whose mother is a Caucasian of Italian origin.Irohinoodua further quoted Canadian health officials as saying that Dr Okunuga’s body would not be released but had to be cremated.“His death has left the Yoruba community in Italy totally devastated. We have lost a very great man who is in the apex of his career,” an official of the Egbe Omo Yoruba who does not wish to be named told Irohinoodua.Also mourning Dr Odunuga, Mr Abiodun Gbadamosi, an official of Egbe Omo Yoruba in North America, said: “We lost a great man this weekend. He was an affectionate and decent man who lived for others through his meritorious services since he left Nigeria for Canada many years ago.”