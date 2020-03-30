President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday declared a 14-day lockdown at (FCT), Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.But Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Monday announced that it has extended the state’s own till Friday after getting the approval from the Federal Government.Those who don’t have cash at home rushed to the bank for the withdrawal but met a crowd.There were long queues at various Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).Most people that went to the bank were frustrated by the slow responses of the officials on the counters and inefficient ATM.Some Lagosians lamented that some of the First Bank ATMs were not dispensing cash.Traders took advantage of the situation at hand to increase the prices of goods.Prices of foodstuff like Garri, Rice, Beans and Yam have gone up.Residents of Layi Oyekanmi Street in Mushin, Lagos were shocked by the increase in the prices of tubers of yam.A tuber of yam sold for N300 last Tuesday has risen to N1,300.A journalist saw a woman negotiating a tuber of yam for N1,500, whereas the seller put N1,800 price tag on it.Two smaller tubers of yam were sold for N2,700.A woman said she bought a bag of Garri at Ipaja market for N12,000.According to her, the same bag of Garri was priced at N3,800 last Thursday.Meanwhile, some Lagosians and Ogun state’s residents have been speaking on their preparation for the 14 days lockdown.A medical practitioner, Dr Monsurat Kadri said the lockdown has totally destabilised her physical, social and mental balance.Dr Kadri, who owns a medical centre at Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos, lamented that it will be difficult to meet the 14-day challenges.She said: “The stay at home order has totally destabilised my physical, social and mental balance. I need to think of how to keep the practice running knowing fully well that most of my staff are not mobile.“The home front has to be taking care of because every member of the family has to stay at home. The rush to stock up essential food items worsens by the inability to withdraw cash from the banks.The only sane thing I am doing right now is to take each situation as it shows up. Will I be able to survive on this and for how long? I don’t know.”Baseerah Mustapha said she tried to get basic needs available.“I keep educating my family members, check on friends and family. Read journals and regularly listening to news and get more closely to my creator seeking for forgiveness and help from Him,” she said.Vice-Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA Pastor Gbenga Oyebode said: “We have all known that it will get to this stage, so we are prepared by saving towards now.So, we touch our savings and thank God for the Emergency Market created by Lagos State government in all councils.”Pastor Oyebode, who is the Chairman of Lagos State Association of Council Vice Chairmen (LASACVIC), said the Lockdown is long overdue.“If we have taken this decision a month ago, we will not be at this stage. We appreciate our Crisis Manager in Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for being proactive and managing the crisis to a minimal level. We also pray that God will banish Covid-19 finally.“We also implore our people to adhere strictly to all medical and security advices.The Lockdown is long overdue as if we have taken this decision one month ago. We will not be at this stage.All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos Central Senatorial District Vice Chairman Hakeem Bamgbola said he was fully prepared for the lockdown.Bamgbola said: “I have stocked my home with food, groceries and water. We must heed the advice of the government for them to control and reduce the incident of the pandemic.”A resident of Surulere, Sam Akerele said: “As much as I need to comply 100 per cent with the government’s directive and as part of my support to reduce the spread, I have stocked my house with all I need to get ranging from food, water and groceries.”Coordinator, Social Advocacy Project (SAP) Sherifah Yusuf-Ajibade said: “My plan to take advantage of this 14-day lockdown is to take some online short courses and read the books I have on my shelf that have been waiting for my attention, some have been waiting for years.“I want to engage and bond more with my adolescent children, who came back from the university and ensure that they take over the kitchen for their own good. I am a fitness enthusiast too; I have brought out my indoor equipment for regular exercise in other keep fit. My most regular exercise was trekking.“My advice to everyone is to ensure social distancing by staying at home. Our movements move the virus too, once we stop moving around the virus stops spreading. This is not the time to welcome visitors or travel. The virus respects no one, rich or poor, haves or have nots! Take responsibility.”Mrs Nimota Adeyi, a resident of Magboro in Ogun state, hailed the Lagos State government for the prompt payment of salaries.This, she said, will help her stock food at home.“I have stocked my home with foods water, cooking gas and my first aid box is not left out,” she said.Ibrahim Momoh, who lives in Benin city, Edo state, said: “I had bought foodstuff in large quantity at home for the family.This is something I have refrained from doing in the recent past because I didn’t want to join the panic buying fray. But the lockdown as announced by Mr President has had a huge impact in Benin city, Edo state already.Economic activities have almost reached a crescendo as there imminent fears that it will be entirely grounded soon as most commodities in the state come from the Lagos/Ogun axis.Recall that earlier the Anambra and Rivers States’ governors have closed their state borders and these are the two other major transacting states with Edo outside of Lagos. “Mrs Maryam Musa-Balogun, a civil servant, who lives at Agbole Akute, said she had bought some goods at home.