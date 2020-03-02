Cipriano Cassama, who was made interim president of Guinea-Bissau by the PAIGC party, has resigned after spending just one full day in office.It was gathered that Cassama stepped down on security grounds two days after he was sworn in to the post.“An interim president needs to have all the security conditions to fulfill his duties. Today my life is in danger, my family’s life is in danger, the population’s life is in danger. That is why I have decided to resign,” Cassama said on Sunday.Guinea-Bissau has been thrown into political turmoil since the December 29th runoff vote between ruling PAIGC party leader, Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Sissoco EmbaloEmbalo emerged winner of the runoff vote, but Pereira claimed the vote was fraudulent and demanded a recount.Cassama was then sworn in by lawmakers in the tiny West African nation on Friday, despite his name not being on the ballot that produced Embalo as president.Embalo was sworn in as president at a luxury hotel on Thursday after Guinea-Bissau electoral management body declared him winner of the December runoff vote.The ruling PAIGC party had challenged the outcome of the election at the country’s Supreme Court.However, Cassama said he would retain his post as parliament speaker.Despite the resignation of Cassama, Guinea-Bissau still has two rival prime ministers.