



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message to the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman on the occasion of his 50th birthday.





A statement on Saturday signed by Garba Shehu, his Spokesman, said the President sent a “warm felicitation to Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman on his 50th birthday, congratulating him for a life of service and dedication to God and humanity.”





The statement added that President Buhari rejoices with all family members, friends and associates of the spiritual leader, “whose influence and generosity, especially to the poor and underprivileged continues to resonate.”



