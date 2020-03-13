The presidency has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was not attacked while on his visit to Kebbi.





The president was in the state to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.





Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media, in a statement Thursday night, gave a recount of what happened.





He said as Buhari went round the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display and take photographs with farmers, a young man was very excited to see his president so close.

“He made an attempt to get to him. World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President.





“Now, professional contortionists are making mischief of the event. They are passing the video clip off on social media as an attempt to attack the President.





“Malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall. The country moves on”, Adesina added.





Earlier, Buhari said that the re-emergence of the festival after 11 years of suspension was a signal of improved security in the North and Nigeria.





Buhari promised that his administration will sustain investments in security infrastructure to boost cultural tourism and attract more investments in the entertainment industry.



