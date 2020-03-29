Music producer and singer, Yinka Ayefele, has said that praise-singing people doesn’t make him less of a gospel artiste. In an interview with Sunday Scoop, he said, “I don’t think anyone should judge me as they don’t know my relationship with God. We are all sent on different assignments. My ministry is between me and my God and I’m doing it how He sent me to do it. If King Sunny Ade is playing juju music, don’t be surprised that that’s how God wants him to do it. I can’t say I want to prove being holy by copying the style of some gospel artistes.





“The way I sing is how God wants me to preach my own gospel. Both Muslims and Christians listen to my music because I preach to the whole world with my songs. If it’s too obvious that I’m ‘preaching’ gospel, some people may not listen to me or invite me to sing for them.





The father of three, who clocked 53, recently also maintained that he feels more alive than ever before. He added, “When people around me appreciate me, especially with my condition and the pain that I’ve passed through, it makes me feel alive and life is more meaningful to me. When I look back, my being alive is enough reason to be grateful. As a matter of fact, I feel younger at 53. The only time I feel older is when my staff members call me ‘daddy’.”





Reacting to a video where water was poured on him on his birthday by his workers, Ayefele said, “That’s how I relate with my staff members. I see them as my colleagues and relate with them like my mates. Whatever we do to anyone of them is the same thing I expect them to do to me. Whenever any of them is celebrating their birthdays, I join them to pour water, palm oil, soft drinks, or even diesel on the person, so I don’t see anything bad in what was done.”