Bose Olasunkanmi, a Nigerian woman, who was used by different pastors for the same miracle, says she was pushed into the act by poverty.





In October last year, she took centre stage on social media after video clips emerge where she was being used for “fake” miracles by some pastors.





But speaking with The Punch, Olasunkanmi reflected on the events that made her consider such act.





The 44-year-old woman, who hails from Ilesa in Osun state, said her ordeals started after the demise of her mother in 1990.

She revealed that after her mother’s death, she started working with a food vendor to eke out a living.





Olasunkanmi, however, said she had a ghastly accident in 1999, which affected her leg and right hand.





The accident, according to her, led to the termination of her work with the food vendor and made her depart for Igando, a suburb in Lagos, to stay with sister.





In 2003, she got married and had three kids but her husband died on October 3, 2017.





Following her husband’s death, she relocated to her sister’s shop. It was during this period that she met Fatila Musa, a girl, who told her she could make money with the state of her hand, by staging miracles for pastors in churches.





According to her, that kickstarted her foray into churches where she staged fake miracles for different pastors, including Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.





“If I knew they would put my videos on the social media, I would not do it (the fake miracle),” she said.





“It is poverty that pushed me into it. When my husband died, I could not use my hands to do anything. I am a widow; there was no helper for me. If I knew it would lead to this, I would not have followed the girl (burst into tears).”



