



In the wake of the global health crisis over coronavirus outbreak, porn sites have begun to cash in on the situation by circulating “warped” videos of people having s3x in hamzat suits and face masks.





According to Vice, some of the movies featured on the adult websites include ‘TSA Agent Detains Woman Suspected of Coronavirus’ and ‘Deserted Wuhan’.





Spicy, a member of the Spicy x Rice p%rn duo — said to be behind the coronavirus-themed porn videos — told the news outlet that the films were meant to further sensitize people about the killer virus.





“I think people are attracted to the COVID-19 themed p*rn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies,” Spicy said.





“We are all searching for things that make us come alive. COVID-19 is something that brings fear and mystery to pretty much everyone in the world right now.”





Spicy also pointed out that such videos remain the “better way to make you feel something than the global crisis we are all in right now.”





“We thought we would use our porn as an avenue to get some legitimate information out with some comic relief included to get people interested and reduce our chances of being banned,” Spicy said.





“This sparked the idea, knowing every current event ends up as a p*rn eventually, we knew people would be searching for it on less censored platforms like Pornhub.”





Checks by TheCable Lifestyle for the COVID-19 on Pornhub returned a number of coronavirus-themed porn videos like ‘Face Sitting Corona Virus – No Mask’ and ‘COVID-19 Coronavirus: Horny S**t Has To Use Protection during OutBreak!’.





Globally, there are over 100,000 confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19 and close to 4,000 deaths, mostly in China.





Nigeria recorded its first case on February 27. The index case is an Italian who came into the country for business.





Last month, a survey had also shown that some American beer-drinkers are avoiding Corona Extra, a Mexican beverage brand, since the outbreak of the virus.



