



A documentary producer has warned of a person with a suspected case of coronavirus who might have attended the AMVCA and interacted with a number of Nigerian celebrities.

Ifeoma Chukwuogo said a man, who she has refused to name, flew in from the UK and is down with coronavirus symptoms, but he has refused to report himself to the NCDC to get tested.





Ifeoma added that this man interacted with "many people" at the Award ceremony and she has "receipts".

She later revealed that she has now made a call to the NCDC helpline.

She advised that everyone who attended the AMVCA should self-isolate.





Film producer Priye Diri wrote: "What is this person who was at AMVCA testing positive to Covid19 I’m reading ???"





And Ifeoma responded: "Very true story. He hasn’t tested but came in from the UK and is down with symptoms. Plans to fly right back out soon, but has interacted with many people. I have the receipts and if he continues to refuse to report himself to the NCDC, I’ll whistleblow the shit. With receipts."





She later added: "UPDATE: Called the NCDC help line. Spoken to a rep, provided preliminary information. Will follow up first thing in the morning. Only delayed on calling for some hrs to properly verify some info first. Because didn’t want to 1: clog phone lines and 2: give wrong info."

She then issued a warning, writing: "In the meantime, if you attended the AMVCAs , please self isolate immediately. If you have come in close contact with anyone who did, to be safe also self-isolate and watch yourself for some days.





"Nollywood needs to shut down productions, I hear some producers are refusing this and honestly nothing is worth that Yes, there’ll be major financial losses and it really sucks but it’s happening globally, that’s life as we know it now. We’re in the middle of a freaking pandemic."





See tweets below.













Another Twitter confirmed this, writing: "Yuuuuup. Very legit story. Got this from his friend who sent to me; Said it's been reported to news, AMVCA, so they can handle. Also mentioned first hand cases of folks in industry being sick on set, forced to work, etc. Best to assume contact and self quarantine."









In confirmation of this, another popular blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus wrote, “





This gist going around about someone with Coronavirus attending the AMVCA 2020 is crazy. .especially as this person allegedly came in with most of the stars. DIRECT CONTACT.





Please if you attended the event,quarantine yourself at once and call everyone U have been with to also do same before we have a Coronavirus emergency in Nigeria ….. if I finish investigating this and I am sure who it is I will announce their name. There is no need shielding anyone and anyone who does it s a wicked person.”









This news was first made public by controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, before another lady, added that Nollywood needs to shut down and those that attended #amvca2020 advised to self isolate.





Kemi Olunloyo tweeted: “A BIG Nigerian Celebrity has tested positive for #Covid19. Just like the foreign ones announced, wait for the MSM. Fans don’t like me talking about their fave Celebrities. They ask me to mind my business so pls WASH YOUR HANDS and stay away from Celebrities #CoronaVirusUpdate”.





She also advised those who attended the movie award show and a night club in V.I to self-isolate.





“If U attended #AMVCA2020 and a V.I nightclub last weekend PLS #StayHome at least 7-14 days and #selfquarantine urself. Fever, chills, coughing, sneezing pls get tested, wear mask and stay safe. Isolate yourself, wash hands and pls Celebrities DON’T CALL ME!”

















According to information going round, popular celebrity who attended African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2020) has tested positive to Coronavirus.