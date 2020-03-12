The Lagos State Government has said alternatives to cushion the effect of the ban and restriction on motorcycles and tricycles in the state will be released in April.The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, said the replacement would come in buses of different sizes and capacities.Omotosho spoke on Wednesday while briefing the press on the resolutions of a security meeting held at the State House in Marina.He noted that the meeting was chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the commanders of all security formations in attendance.The commissioner said the enforcement of the restriction order would be executed with more force to completely keep okadas and tricycles away from restricted routes.Members of the security council, Omotosho said, frowned at a situation in which uniform men flouted the law, warning security operatives, especially police officers and military personnel, to stop taking passengers on their motorcycles on restricted routes.He said, “Only a uniform man who is fully kitted and who rides motorcycle as his own personal mode of transport is allowed. If any uniform man ventures into commercial motorcycle operation or keke, the action of such a person is illegal and such persons are going to be arrested if they are caught.”Omotoso said the state government would in April assuage the pain being felt by residents by injecting buses to serve as alternatives to okada and keke.“We are using this opportunity to inform Lagosians that the palliatives promised by the government will be coming very soon, most likely in April,” the commissioner said.