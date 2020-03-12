



A library belonging to Muhammad Sanusi II, deposed emir of Kano, has been moved out of the palace.





Mujtaba Abba, Sanusi’s principal private secretary, who disclosed this in an interview with Daily Nigerian, said the library is worth over N200 million.





Sanusi was said to have been worried about the library which has over 40,000 books and catalogues.





“His highness’ greatest concern was the fate of his books, so my sister and I stayed behind to ensure that we evacuated all the books,” Abba said.





“It took us sleepless nights to accomplish the task in two days. I made most of the transactions for the purchase of the books, and I can tell you, in conservative estimate, they’re worth over N200m.”





Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is an economist many consider as an influential intellectual from the north.





Abba, who also recently resigned as Falakin Kano, added that among Sanusi’s “over 40 beautiful horses and over 100 choice saddles, he picked one each and left the remaining to his successor”.





Sanusi was dethroned as emir on Monday and was exiled in Awe, Nasarawa state.



