 PHOTOS: Sanusi in high spirits as he receives El-Rufai in Awe
PHOTOS: Sanusi in high spirits as he receives El-Rufai in Awe

Muhammad Sanusi II, deposed emir of Kano, was all smiles as he received Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, in his ”exile home” at Awe, Nasarawa state, on Friday.

El-Rufai, who recently appointed Sanusi as vice-chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), greeted the ex-monarch with a bow as they shook hands.

Below are photos:









