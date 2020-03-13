Muhammad Sanusi II, deposed emir of Kano, was all smiles as he received Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, in his ”exile home” at Awe, Nasarawa state, on Friday.





El-Rufai, who recently appointed Sanusi as vice-chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), greeted the ex-monarch with a bow as they shook hands.







Below are photos:















