Muhammad Sanusi II, deposed emir of Kano, was all smiles as he received Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, in his ”exile home” at Awe, Nasarawa state, on Friday.
El-Rufai, who recently appointed Sanusi as vice-chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), greeted the ex-monarch with a bow as they shook hands.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.