Members of Oyo state house of assembly came to plenary in regalia with the colours of the leopard, on Tuesday.

The security outfit established by south-west governors was named Amotekun, the Yoruba word for leopard.

Adebo Ogundoyin, speaker of the state assembly, shared the pictures of the lawmakers on his Twitter handle, adding that they made history by passing the bill.

Conceived as a regional initiative, Amotekun was transformed to security outfits of state after a series of meeting between the federal government and the south-western governors.
See pictures of Oyo lawmakers below:
     




