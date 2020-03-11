



The deposed emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived at his new home in Awe, Nasarawa State, following his deposition by Kano State Government on Monday.





The monarch was earlier banished to Loko village in the same Nasarawa State but the condition of the village, lacking in basic amenities, necessitated his transfer to Awe town by the state government.





It was gathered that the former emir will now occupy a modest two-bedroom bungalow belonging to the local government chairman.





The emir was escorted into the new abode by the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage and Emir of Awe, Isa Umar II.

See photos of his new home as shared by Dailytrust below:























