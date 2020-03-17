



Rilwan Akiolu, oba of Lagos, visited Muhammadu Sanusi, former emir of Kano, at his Lagos residence recently.





Sanusi, who was dethroned by the Kano state government exactly a week ago arrived in Lagos on Friday, a few days after he was banished to Awe in Nasarawa state.





Among the dignitaries who have visited the former emir are Hadiza Bala Usman, former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority; Tunde Bakare, senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly; and Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna.





Below are the pictures the Lagos monarch and some of his chiefs took with Sanusi.



