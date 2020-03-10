Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, on Tuesday signed the State Security Network Agency (Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn) bill, 2020 into law.





The governor announced this via his Twitter handle. The state house of assembly had passed the bill on March 3.





Makinde, who described the actualisation of Amotekun as “long and torturous”, said the eventual birth of the law is historical.





He insisted that Amotekun is not meant to replace but complement the efforts of the federal security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

“This morning, I signed the State Security Network Agency (Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn) Bill, 2020 into law. It’s been a long & torturous journey which started as far back as July 2019,” Makinde said.





“Today, history has been made as Oyo State joins other southwest states to have the Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn law in force. I stated that the Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn Corps is not a replacement for our traditional security agencies. It is to complement the efforts of the Federal security agencies who are stretched to the limit as a result of pockets of insecurity all over Nigeria.”

Makinde signed the bill five days after Rotimi Akeredolu, his Ondo counterpart, signed it into law in his state.





The federal government had opposed the south-west governors’ original proposition of Amotekun as a joint regional security outfit.





The governors later reached an agreement for it to run as a state effort.





