» » PHOTOS: Gowon, two governors in Aso Rock as Osinbajo marks 63rd birthday

Yakubu Gowon, former head of state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, and Udom Emmanuel, his Akwa Ibom counterpart; were at the presidential villa in Abuja as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo marked his 63rd birthday on Sunday.

Family members of the vice-president also attended the brief ceremony.

Below are photos:






