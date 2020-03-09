Yakubu Gowon, former head of state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, and Udom Emmanuel, his Akwa Ibom counterpart; were at the presidential villa in Abuja as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo marked his 63rd birthday on Sunday.
Family members of the vice-president also attended the brief ceremony.
Below are photos:
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.