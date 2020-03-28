 PHOTOS: Explosion rocks Akure, 100 houses, school, churches shattered | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » PHOTOS: Explosion rocks Akure, 100 houses, school, churches shattered

10:25 AM 1 ,
A+ A-

No fewer than 100 residential buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion suspected to be bomb blast in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning.

The explosion which happened in the early hours of Saturday cut off the ever bustling Akure /Owo road while many people were said to be injured, Tribune gathered.

The incident which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.

Individuals who lived within the church premises were said to be  wounded while some were rescued by the people of the community.


The school with boarding facilities was destroyed beyond repair with roofs of all the buildings blown off.

The spot at which the explosion happened, cut off the road, hindering vehicular movement.






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. AnonymousMarch 28, 2020 at 9:50 AM

    God save this country from unnecessary calamity

    ReplyDelete

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top