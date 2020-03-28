



President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed on the COVID-19 situation in the country by Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, and Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).





He was briefed on Saturday afternoon at his residence in the state house, Abuja.





Buhari was in his office on Wednesday before it was fumigated on Thursday.





He worked from home on Thursday and Friday.

He is expected back in the office next week, although no specific date has been given.





Buhari’s appearance on Saturday might put an end to speculations about his whereabouts and health status, although presidential handlers expect the rumour mills to remain busy.





“Social distancing”: Ehanire (left) and Ihekweazu keep a “safe” distance from Buhari







