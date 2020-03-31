 PHOTO NEWS: COVID-19 lockdown tightens in Abuja; FCT ever-busy roads deserted | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for lockdown of activities in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Lagos State, Abuja is literally a desert at the moment.

It was gathered that some ever-busy major roads in the FCT were not seen with vehicular activities as usual of the city.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:









