



Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, controversial self-acclaimed transgender better known as Bobrisky, says it’s funny how people now solicit financial help online — amid the coronavirus crisis — as if it’s Christmas season of giving.





The controversial internet personality took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to disclose that the act is gradually becoming a norm.





“Wait, is COVID-19 a Christmas period or public holiday? Why are you asking for money? I weak,” he wrote in a mixture of English and Pidgin.





Bobrisky’s comment comes at about the same time when Runtown, a singer, had announced a N10 million giveway to people without money to enable them stock up ahead of the mouthed looming lockdown.





The COVID-19 pandemic has largely affected the country’s socio-economic landscape prompting the federal government to intensify efforts to combat further spread of the virus through various initiatives.





The government had, among other of such measures, ordered nationwide closure of schools, markets and restricted social as well as religious gatherings.





Sodiq Yusuf, rapper better known as CDQ, had also pushed for rent cuts by property owners to help their tenants amid the economic burden of COVID-19.





Nigeria currently has 51 confirmed cases of the pandemic.