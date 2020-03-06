Former beauty queen and actress, Dabota Lawson has recounted how she was mocked after her marriage to billionaire, Sunny Aku.Lawson was married to billionaire businessman, Aku for years before they divorced.In an Instagram post, the former beauty queen recalled how she was ridiculed for not taking anything out of the marriage.“#tbt 5 years ago this was all I had as a business. This little spot under/near the staircase of a mall that so many people used to mock me because to them I just left a billionaire and had nothing to show for it 😂😂 How time flies,” she writes.Such a humbling period in my life. A real downtime. I don’t need to go into details of where I am today so I don’t get carried away and maybe seem boastful ( you already know 😝). A reminder that no matter how tough it gets, it can get better.“Cheers to getting better and doing better. Lots of love to those who have constantly stood by me. God bless you. #5yearsstrong #halfadecadeofbusiness.”It was gathered that Lawson hugged the limelight after she participated in Nigeria’s Top Model contest in 2007.Lawson went ahead to contest and win Miss Nigeria beauty pageant UK edition in 2009.