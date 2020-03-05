The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has mocked Adams Oshiomhole, following his suspension as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





PDP said Oshiomhole was demobilised as APC National Chairman.





Recall that a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court had yesterday suspended Oshiomhole from parading himself as National Chairman of the ruling party.





The Justices Danlami Senchi-led court had ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of a substantive suit seeking his removal as the APC chairman.





Justice Senchi gave the ruling in an application of interlocutory injunction following his suspension as a member of the APC from Etsako ward 10 in Edo State.





Reacting to the ruling, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan stated that APC was gradually fizzling out.





In a tweet, Ologbondiyan wrote:” @A_Oshiomhole has been demobilised from factional National Chairman to suspended National Chairman.



