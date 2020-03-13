The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday called for an immediate investigation into the reported security breach and suspected “attack” on President Muhammadu Buhari by yet to the named individual, while on an official assignment in Kebbi State.





PDP said the breach had exposed how poorly Buhari’s government has handled the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.





Recall that reports had emerged yesterday of a young man trying to attack the President at the Argungu International Agricultural show and Cultural Festival in Kebbi State.





The Presidency, through the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, however, dismissed the claim of an attempted attack, stressing that the young man only tried to greet the president and take a selfie.





Reacting, PDP explained that investigation was necessary given public apprehension over conflicting reports in various sections of the media on the frightening development.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party stressed that the, “office and person of the President embodies the identity and sovereignty of our nation. The safety of Mr. President and his family members is therefore paramount and must not be compromised under any excuse.”





PDP described the incident as a “national security issue” and urged the Presidency to go beyond mere dismissal of the breach and give further information regarding the “identity of the said individual, how he succeeded in beating the security around the President as well as his whereabouts since the incident.”





The statement reads: “PDP is however worried that the security lapses around Mr. President, leading to the breach, further shows the poor handling of security issues by the Presidency which also spectacles in the ineffective management of overall national security under the current administration.





“While urging Nigerians to continue to be vigilant, especially at this trying time, we however stressed that inasmuch as the citizens may be hurting over the hardship occasioned by the misrule of the present administration, resorting to acts of violence against the leaders does not offer the needed solution.”





PDP also called on Buhari’s handlers to be more alert, professional and organized to forestall such security breaches in the future.