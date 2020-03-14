Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has averred that those behind the plot to remove Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, Uzodinma said Oshiomhole would not be shamed out of office.The governor, who is a former member of the PDP, said there are established guidelines for removing national officers of the party which are not being followed.He added that those against the APC national chairman have been dropping the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve their aim.“Many of us, leaders of the party, are aware that those clamouring for the chairman’s removal are working with the PDP to destabilise the party,” Uzodinma said.“But they will fail because we will not allow them to humiliate our national chairman out of the party through illegal means or by dropping the name of Mr. President.“So, I advise those dropping the name of the President on their wicked plans to desist forthwith. He has done nothing wrong and no amount of propaganda and illegal plots can succeed in removing him from office.”Recall that the predicament within the ruling party had heightened after a federal high court in Abuja ordered suspension of Oshiomhole and the police took over the party secretariat.The APC national chairman had accused a serving minister and some governors of being responsible for his ordeal.Oshiomhole later admitted that it is possible that he has made mistakes but there is no human being who is perfect.