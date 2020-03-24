Hilda Dokubo, Nigerian actress, has called on pastors who are sure they possess supernatural powers to visit hospitals and heal those infected with COVID-19.





The veteran actress disclosed this in a post on her social media page, in what appeared to be her reflection on the surging cases of the virus in the country.





Nigeria presently has 40 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with fears in some quarters that the figure could rise in the coming days if nothing is done to control its spread.





The pandemic has largely grounded activities in several sectors of the economy. It has also led to the introduction of several measures by the federal and state governments, including ban on social and religious gatherings.

Reacting to the ravaging impact of the killer virus, Dokubo sought that pastors should help tackle the outbreak with their supernatural powers.





“Can all the pastors who are convinced that they have supernatural powers to heal go to the hospitals and lay hands on those infected? So this virus can go back to where it came from and we can return to our normal lives,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress recently made headlines for opposing the appointment of Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north, as one of the patrons of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).



