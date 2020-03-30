



Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African televangelist also called Pastor Mboro, has reportedly offered to travel to hell to kill the demon responsible for coronavirus.





According to KenyaUpdates, Mboro, the pastor of Incredible Happenings Ministries, requested $100,000 (₦36,700,000 at 367/dollar) to take care of his transportation.





The controversial evangelist reportedly said there’s no need to waste money on research as the real cause of the contagious disease is a demon in hell which he has volunteered to kill in his “dangerous mission.”





“I am ready to save mankind, I have seen a vision of how the Corona demon looks like and I will defeat it,” Mboro said.





“There is no need for worrying and expensive research. The real problem is the demon causing this disease and I’m ready to kill it once and for all.”





He also said that the money should be ready by April.





According to TheSouthAfrican, Mboro had earlier claimed that God told him to prepare just before the pandemic broke out, revealing to him how the coronavirus would affect the world.





“God said to me there’s going to be outbreaks. Outbreaks that will even cause hospitals to kill doctors and nurses. That’s the time we should be seeking God,” he reportedly said in a sermon.





“I listened to the president saying public meetings are banned for health reasons. God said this outbreak will happen this year. So it didn’t take me by surprise. We’ve been preparing and praying.





“God gave me a way to pray for the president, saying that the storms that are coming are going to be heavy. What we need to do is take better care of ourselves and listen to what we’re being told.”



