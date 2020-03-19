



The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has reacted to the ban placed on churches and mosques by the Lagos and Ogun governments on Wednesday.





The government of Lagos state placed a ban on all religious gatherings involving over 50 worshippers.





The Government took the decision in agreement with religious leaders in the State, following the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.





However, RCCG, in a statement on Wednesday night instructed its branches with the average of fifty members or less, to go on with their services.





In a memo by Folorunsho Odesola, RCCG assistant general-overseer of administration and personnel, the church said it was taking the step to curtail the spread of the virus.

He said parishes that have an average attendance of 50 members or less can hold their service without making any changes while those that have over 50 members “should run simultaneous services with the main church through their house fellowship centres”.

“Parishes that have the facility to run more than one service can also do so, under the strict directive that worshippers won’t exceed 50 people per service,” he said. In adherence to the government instructions, the RCCG said churches that have the capacity to run more than one service should go on making sure members do not exceed 50.









Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the church, sparked off controversy on social media after commenting on the outbreak.





In a video he shared online on Wednesday, the cleric said coronavirus would not afflict those “who serve God wholehearted”.





“I want to assure you that there’s no virus that’ll come near you at all because it is written that he who dwells in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadows of the almighty,” he said.





“I believe that this is a time for God to show you that there’s a difference between those who serve him wholeheartedly and those who do not. It shall be well with you. You’ll have peace and good health.”



