The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday night prayed against any spread of the novel Coronavirus disease.Adeboye offered the prayers in a live broadcast on Saturday night monitored by The PUNCH while making an address that marked the end of the church’s 50-day fasting and prayers which had started on January 11, 2020.The 77-year-old cleric, who assured all of good health, said, “There is no virus that is going to come near you at all because it is written that they that dwell under the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.“I believe that this is a time to show that there is a difference between those who serve Him (God) wholeheartedly and those who do not. It shall be well with you and you will enjoy peace and you will have good health.”Nigeria recorded its first confirmed index case of COVID 19 on Friday with an Italian traveller who arrived in Lagos on Monday night from Milan, Italy.The novel virus, which was first confirmed in Wuhan, China, is fast-spreading in over 25 countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Americas and Africa.