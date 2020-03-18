



Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says coronavirus won’t come near those who serve God.





Nigeria had recently confirmed its third case of COVID-19 in Lagos, at a time when the global death toll from the disease had hit 7,994 with more than 200,000 infected across over 100 countries.





In a video shared on his Twitter page, Adeboye stated that those “who serve God wholeheartedly” won’t be infected by the zoonotic disease, hinting that God is out to prove this.





“I want to assure you that there’s no virus that’ll come near you at all because it is written that he who dwells in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadows of the almighty,” he said.

“I believe that this is a time for God to show you that there’s a difference between those who serve him wholeheartedly and those who do not. It shall be well with you. You’ll have peace and good health.”

I want to assure you that so far you are in the secret place of the most high, no Virus can come near your dwelling. Remember being able to abide under his shadow involves you living a life of cleanliness. the basic things like washing your hands, keeping your environment clean.. pic.twitter.com/HQhnGQOHKx March 16, 2020





Hoodlums attack Kwankwaso in Kano, destroy vehicles, others

----------

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s convoy came under heavy attack by deadly armed men in the ancient City on Tuesday.





Adeboye’s statement comes days after Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, had said the low spread of COVID-19 in Africa is due to fasting and prayers in the continent.





The clergyman had earlier come under criticism after he, on two occasions, hinted on plans to create more parishes and build an auditorium as big as Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.





In February, the 78-year-old cleric also caused heated arguments across social media after he advised men not to marry ladies who can’t cook or do house chores.