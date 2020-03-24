Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde says his administration is planning to create 100 bed spaces for the isolation of coronavirus suspects in five special centres, thereports.Makinde, who revealed the plan when he inspected one of the centres at the Jericho Chest Hospital in Ibadan on Monday, said his administration remained committed to containing the spread of the virus.According to NAN, the other four centres are located at University College Hospital, Ibadan, Ladoke Akintoka Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Odogbo, Ibadan, and Maternity Centre, Olodo, Ibadan.Makinde said the isolation centre at Jericho Chest Hospital had 10 bed spaces, with the UCH and LAUTECH centres having five bed spaces each.The governor appealed to residents to remain calm, promising that his government would not disappoint them.A member of the State Covid-19 TaskForce, Dr Taiwo Ladipupo, said the centres had the facilities to handle suspected cases of coronavirus.