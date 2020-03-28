It also demanded immediate procurement of Personal Protective Equipment at the various emergency operation centres in readiness for any outbreak in the state.Addressing newsmen on Friday in Onitsha, Chairman of the body, Dr. Emmanuel Monago further called on the government to consider shutting down all markets in the state as part of the measures to avert the pandemic.Monago who was represented by his Vice, Dr. Jide Onyekwelu applauded the government’s response to the scourge, describing it as well articulated and valid.He said, “We need staff, I don’t know the staff strength of doctors in the civil service, but I’m sure they are not many. If this disease comes in and attacks hundreds of people at once, it will quickly overwhelm the workforce.“It’s either they quickly recruit staff or make arrangements to engage doctors in private practice to assist.”He however pledged the readiness of the association to partner with the government in fighting the pandemic.He added, “We’re ready to collaborate with the government including encouraging our members to compliment the medical personnel of government. That’s why we commend the Civil Service Doctors in the state for calling off their one-month strike.“We’ve also advised our doctors to be at alert because doctors in private practice attend to more than 70percent of health needs of the people of the state.“We’ve told them not to wait for government to provide some basic materials, including masks and sanitizers, because once it enters the hospital, it will be catastrophic.“If you can’t afford the official ones, go for the improvised.While advising visitors to stay away from hospitals in the state, the NMA boss insisted that only sick persons and their attendants were allowed entry to the hospitals until the scourge receded.He also stressed the need for regular management meeting with the staff on the updates and challenges of the pandemic, just as he advised that consulting rooms should be well ventilated.“Do not visit hospitals unless you are sick. Only sick people or those attending to impatients and their attendants will be allowed entry to the hospitals. A notice board should be kept at the entrance to that effect.“All health facilities should have staff at the entrance of their hospitals to ensure that all persons entering the facility wash and or sanitize their hands before entrance and exit.“Have isolation room/ward where a suspected case will stay until contact is made with Anambra State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre on 08030953771 or 08117567363,” Monago noted.